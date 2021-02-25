ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of new unemployment claims in Maryland was cut by more than half last week, the latest data from the state’s labor department shows.
For the week ending February 20, 12,283 claims were filed. The previous week, that number was 28,927.
Nationwide, the seasonally-adjusted number of initial claims was 730,000, down 111,000 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – February 20, 2021
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|Allegany
|83
|17
|2
|24
|Anne Arundel
|581
|126
|12
|148
|Baltimore City
|787
|194
|26
|253
|Baltimore County
|1,188
|246
|39
|314
|Calvert
|79
|24
|2
|19
|Caroline
|41
|9
|0
|14
|Carroll
|152
|12
|1
|32
|Cecil
|111
|23
|5
|15
|Charles
|191
|41
|3
|39
|Dorchester
|60
|17
|2
|13
|Frederick
|240
|36
|12
|51
|Garrett
|51
|9
|1
|12
|Harford
|259
|45
|7
|75
|Howard
|296
|82
|10
|85
|Kent
|18
|20
|1
|2
|Montgomery
|871
|294
|27
|245
|Non – Maryland
|637
|761
|69
|143
|Prince George’s
|1,066
|974
|42
|241
|Queen Anne’s
|56
|3
|3
|13
|Somerset
|24
|2
|0
|5
|St. Mary’s
|99
|27
|4
|13
|Talbot
|28
|16
|0
|16
|Unknown
|21
|-18
|0
|4
|Washington
|193
|23
|1
|34
|Wicomico
|157
|22
|2
|38
|Worcester
|98
|4
|2
|39
|Totals by Type:
|7,387
|3,009
|273
|1,887
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|7,387
|Total New PUA and PEUC Claims:
|4,896
|Total New UI Claims:
|12,283
