By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of new unemployment claims in Maryland was cut by more than half last week, the latest data from the state’s labor department shows.

For the week ending February 20, 12,283 claims were filed. The previous week, that number was 28,927.

Nationwide, the seasonally-adjusted number of initial claims was 730,000, down 111,000 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – February 20, 2021
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims
Allegany 83 17 2 24
Anne Arundel 581 126 12 148
Baltimore City 787 194 26 253
Baltimore County 1,188 246 39 314
Calvert 79 24 2 19
Caroline 41 9 0 14
Carroll 152 12 1 32
Cecil 111 23 5 15
Charles 191 41 3 39
Dorchester 60 17 2 13
Frederick 240 36 12 51
Garrett 51 9 1 12
Harford 259 45 7 75
Howard 296 82 10 85
Kent 18 20 1 2
Montgomery 871 294 27 245
Non – Maryland 637 761 69 143
Prince George’s 1,066 974 42 241
Queen Anne’s 56 3 3 13
Somerset 24 2 0 5
St. Mary’s 99 27 4 13
Talbot 28 16 0 16
Unknown 21 -18 0 4
Washington 193 23 1 34
Wicomico 157 22 2 38
Worcester 98 4 2 39
Totals by Type: 7,387 3,009 273 1,887
Total Regular UI Claims: 7,387
Total New PUA and PEUC Claims: 4,896
Total New UI Claims: 12,283

