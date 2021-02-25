MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s largest school system is about to become the country’s biggest operator of electric school busses.
Montgomery County Public Schools says it will add a total of over 300 electric busses to the fleet of 1,400 vehicles over the coming years, with a goal to be all-electric by 2025.
The just over $1 million annual contract shows the school system will pay a fee to lease the buses from a Massachusetts-based company.
The first 25 electric buses will be out on the roads this fall and increase each year.