By CBS Baltimore Staff
ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 20-year-old Baltimore man who may have been abducted during a home invasion in Odenton Wednesday night, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

The home invasion happened around 10 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Baldwin Avenue. Police said four men with handguns entered the apartment through a rear door, ransacked the apartment and then fled.

Darius Jason Lewis Owens. Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

Darius Jason Lewis Owens, one of the three people inside the home, is missing and may have been abducted, police said. He’s five-foot-nine, weighs 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a red jacket, black hat and black pants.

The suspects reportedly took a blue 2004 Acura TSX with temporary Texas license plate 97681G3 from one of the other victims.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-6155, the Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff