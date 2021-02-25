ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 20-year-old Baltimore man who may have been abducted during a home invasion in Odenton Wednesday night, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
The home invasion happened around 10 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Baldwin Avenue. Police said four men with handguns entered the apartment through a rear door, ransacked the apartment and then fled.
Darius Jason Lewis Owens, one of the three people inside the home, is missing and may have been abducted, police said. He's five-foot-nine, weighs 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a red jacket, black hat and black pants.
The suspects reportedly took a blue 2004 Acura TSX with temporary Texas license plate 97681G3 from one of the other victims.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-6155, the Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or 911.
