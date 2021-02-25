COVID-19 In MDJust Under 1K New Cases Added
By Mark Viviano
SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — Into season number three of the Orioles rebuild, most fans are aware of what it entails, building around young players with a focus on the future.

Second baseman Yolmer Sánchez is new to the O’s, but he’s not a youngster. He is a seven-year veteran who, up until this point, has played his entire career with the Chicago White Sox.

CHICAGO – SEPTEMBER 11: Yolmer Sanchez #5 of the Chicago White Sox hits a double against the Detroit Tigers. (Photo by Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

Sánchez left a playoff team but said he’s doesn’t give in to the expectation that the Orioles won’t be a contender.

“As a player, you go out every day, do your best, and try to win every game,” Sánchez said. “As a player, you have to do your best, believe you can beat everybody.”

“Yolmer’s high-energy on the field,” Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said. “He’s going to make the routine play, he’s always going to be engaged defensively. He’s a great guy to be around.”

Hyde announced Thursday that Thomas Eshelman will be the O’s starting pitcher when they play the Pittsburgh Pirates in their exhibition opener Sunday.