BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Southwest Airlines is adding a new destination to its service.
Starting in May, you’ll be able to fly from Baltimore to Destin-Fort Walton Beach!READ MORE: Ravens Home Now On Front Line of COVID-19 Battle; M&T Bank Stadium Opens As Latest Maryland Mass Vaccination Site
It will be a daily roundtrip flight and is one of many recent additions.READ MORE: Montgomery County Public Schools Adding Over 300 Electric Buses; Aim To Be All-Electric By 2025
Last year, Southwest added Chicago, Miami, and Sarasota to its destinations.MORE NEWS: Downtown Partnership BOOST Program Accepting Applications For Grants Of Up To $50K To Fill Empty Storefronts