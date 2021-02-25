COVID-19 In MDJust Under 1K New Cases Added
By CBS Baltimore Staff
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after someone found a swastika carved into a tree in a park in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

U.S. Park Police said the carving, which has since been removed, was found in the Hillwood Manor section of Sligo Creek Valley Park.

They’re asking anyone with information to call police at 301-929-2748 or email Crimetips@mncparkpolice.org.

