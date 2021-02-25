Hi Everyone!
It is Friday Eve and we started this day seasonally warm. Not just mild but warm. It was 47° on TV Hill at 4:30 this morning. Normally it should have been 28° then.
Warm, yesterday with a high of 63°, warm overnight, and even with temps forecast this day in the low 50’s we can still confidently use the word mild. What a difference a week makes.
This time last week we were in the midst of what became a sleet storm. Multiple of inches of sleet that became a covering of ice which is still trying to melt away as we speak. Puts today's drop down to 51° in perspective.
The seven-day outlook now takes us to Wednesday March the third. And although daytime highs will drop back into the mid 40’s, a couple of degrees below normal, we still see no Winter chill headed our way day, or nightside, between now and then.
It's Friday eve, and weatherwise calm. Just the way we like it. Anytime of the year.
MB!