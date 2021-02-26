LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 24-year-old man who was last seen in the Laurel area.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department said Gervais Ayres is in need of assistance. He was last seen on Burning Springs Road in Laurel while wearing a blue sweatshirt, jeans and black Adidas shoes.
Anyone with information should call 911.
MORE NEWS: Maryland Zoo Welcomes Sitatunga Calf
Please help us locate 24 year old Gervais Ayres who is missing from the Laurel area and in need of assistance. Gervais was last seen on Burning Springs Road in Laurel wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, & black Adidas sneakers. Please call/text 911 if located. #Missing pic.twitter.com/FHDcpm4FX8
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) February 26, 2021
