By CBS Baltimore Staff
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 24-year-old man who was last seen in the Laurel area.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said Gervais Ayres is in need of assistance. He was last seen on Burning Springs Road in Laurel while wearing a blue sweatshirt, jeans and black Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information should call 911.

