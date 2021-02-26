ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Four more people died due to the cold weather in Maryland between February 16 and February 22, bringing the state’s seasonal death toll to 34, according to the latest report from the state’s health department.
The four most recent victims are a man between the ages of 18 and 44 in Anne Arundel County, a man between the ages of 18 and 44 in Calvert County, a man between the ages of 45 and 64 in Anne Arundel County and a man aged 65 or older in Baltimore County.
Nineteen of the 34 victims were suspected or presumed to be homeless, the report said.
Maryland saw 50 cold-related deaths during the 2019-2020 winter season.
