GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an apartment fire in Glen Burnie Thursday night, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.
The fire broke out around 11:15 p.m. in the 7800 block of Crilley Road. Fire officials said the flames began on a stovetop of a first-floor apartment.READ MORE: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Visits Students As Schools Prepare For Return Of Some In-Person Learning
Firefighters rescued eight people, many from second-floor apartments, who weren’t able to escape due to the smoke. Officials said the people who fled the apartment where the fire began may have left their door open, which allowed smoke to fill the building’s common areas.
Five of the people who were rescued were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: 45-Year-Old Man Critically Injured After Stabbing Outside Dundalk Restaurant
Officials believe the fire was accidental.
The American Red Cross is helping residents of eight units that were affected.MORE NEWS: Maryland Zoo Welcomes Sitatunga Calf
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.