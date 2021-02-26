TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — As some Baltimore County Public Schools students will resume in-person learning beginning March 1, the school system will be modifying its meal distribution program.

Under the new plan, all elementary school students returning for in-person hybrid instruction will be offered in-person onsite meals.

Students will receive two days of meals in-person and will be eligible for curbside meals on the alternative days.

On the days when students are in school, they will either eat in the cafeteria, seated by small groups, socially distanced, or meals will be delivered to their classrooms.

Curbside meal distribution will be available for all virtual students and for hybrid students when they are not receiving in-person instruction.

Curbside meal distribution is available at all middle and high schools as well as selected additional sites on Mondays and Wednesdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For a complete list of meal distribution sites, please click here.

