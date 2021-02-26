BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the shooting suspect officers fatally shot near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Thursday night.

Just after 9:20 p.m. Thursday, a person alerted officers in the area to a shooting that happened near East Pratt Street and Market Place. One officer aided the victim while the other chased the suspect, police said.

Backup officers got to the scene, and they chased the suspect, 35-year-old Benjamin Tyson of Baltimore, to a parking garage in the 600 block of East Lombard Street.

The officers told Tyson to put his hands up, at which point he tried to fire a gun at them, police said.

Officers returned fire, hitting Tyson, who later died at a hospital. Police said Tyson’s gun misfired.

“Our officers were being proactive in doing exactly what the citizens and residents of Baltimore expect of them,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

At least two officers fired at Tyson, police said; their names have not been released.

“What we believe right now is that handgun misfired and our officers, multiple officers, fired at that suspect,” Harrison added.

The 23-year-old victim in the original shooting was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

“This is another example of our police officers being where they’re supposed to be,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

