BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s is a new way to pay tribute to Baltimore sports superfan, Mo Gaba, while also raising money for charity.
WJZ has told you about the bobbleheads being made in honor of Mo, and now, they’re going on sale!
The money raised will benefit local charities, most likely the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.
The final details, including the official on-sale date, are still being worked out.
It’s not just a bobblehead. It will also feature Mo’s infectious laugh that won over the hearts of all who knew him.
The 14-year-old passed away over the summer after a lifelong battle with cancer.