BALTIMORE (CBS NEWS/WJZ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated state and local partners on distribution plans for Johnson & Johnson’s new COVID-19 vaccine which is expected to be made available for ordering on Sunday, CBS News reports.
The CDC said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, is expected to be authorized as soon as Saturday and recommended for use Sunday.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Johnson & Johnson’s new Baltimore-made vaccine is safe and effective at fighting COVID-19 an analysis from the Food and Drug Administration found this week.
Employees of Emergent BioSolutions are working at a unique facility in southeast Baltimore where COVID-19 vaccines, including the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be produced for use around the United States.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.