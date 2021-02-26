ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported another 970 COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths Friday, bringing the state’s total to more than 380,000, data from the state’s health department shows.
As of Friday, the state has now seen 380,436 cases and 7,656 deaths. Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations and positivity rate continue their downward trends.
Nine fewer Marylanders were hospitalized as of Friday. Of the 943 hospitalizations, 698 are acute care cases and 245 are intensive care cases.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate sits at 3.66%, down from 3.74% on Thursday.
Just over 48,000 new COVID-19 tests were conducted, bringing the state’s total to 7,804,095. Of those, 2,986,551 people tested negative.
A total of 1,226,447 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Maryland, the health department reports. Of those, 799,463 are first doses and 426,984 are second doses. Those numbers are a 24-hour increase of 15,198 and 23,442, respectively.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,400
|(197)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|35,510
|(520)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|40,186
|(865)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|50,669
|(1,244)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,639
|(69)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,036
|(19)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,516
|(207)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,998
|(118)
|2*
|Charles
|8,864
|(155)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,336
|(44)
|1*
|Frederick
|16,869
|(267)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,841
|(60)
|1*
|Harford
|12,432
|(232)
|4*
|Howard
|15,724
|(213)
|6*
|Kent
|1,120
|(40)
|2*
|Montgomery
|63,039
|(1,363)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|72,990
|(1,298)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,563
|(37)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,079
|(114)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,381
|(31)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,870
|(34)
|0*
|Washington
|12,366
|(249)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,750
|(141)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,258
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(48)
|0*
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|18,909
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|36,426
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|69,089
|(34)
|1*
|30-39
|65,363
|(74)
|6*
|40-49
|57,715
|(206)
|5*
|50-59
|57,385
|(576)
|24*
|60-69
|38,861
|(1,214)
|18*
|70-79
|22,080
|(1,951)
|36*
|80+
|14,608
|(3,590)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|199,081
|(3,696)
|89*
|Male
|181,355
|(3,960)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|108,964
|(2,641)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|8,571
|(265)
|7*
|White (NH)
|131,459
|(3,922)
|95*
|Hispanic
|61,264
|(701)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|17,857
|(75)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,321
|(52)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.