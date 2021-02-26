EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A 19-year-old Middle River man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in December, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Just after 6 a.m. on December 15, deputies were called to the 1400 block of Hanson Road in the Edgewood area for a report of a man who had been shot. The victim, Daniel Jones, died from his injuries.READ MORE: WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition Goes Virtual Due To COVID-19 Pandemic
The sheriff’s office said Jones, Emonye White and another person went to the home in Edgewood and began shooting at it. While they were shooting, Jones was shot in the back.
White and the other person then fled the scene, officials said. He has since been charged with involuntary manslaughter.READ MORE: Suspect Killed In Police-Involved Shooting Near Baltimore's Inner Harbor Identified As Benjamin Tyson
White is being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bail. He was already at the detention center on unrelated charges.
Anyone with information in the case should call the sheriff’s office at 443-567-7091.MORE NEWS: Body Washes Up In South Baltimore Friday
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.