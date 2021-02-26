COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Continue Downward Trend
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — An FDA advisory committee voted Friday to recommend authorizing Johnson & Johnson’s new COVID-19 vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson’s new Baltimore-made vaccine is safe and effective at fighting COVID-19 an analysis from the Food and Drug Administration found this week.

Employees of Emergent BioSolutions are working at a unique facility in southeast Baltimore where COVID-19 vaccines, including the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be produced for use around the United States.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The CDC said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, is expected to be authorized as soon as Saturday and recommended for use Sunday, CBS News reports.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

