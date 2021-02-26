TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Gas prices across Maryland continue to rise, according to AAA.
The gas price average in Maryland is $2.70, up respectively seven cents from last week, 23 cents in the last month and 26 cents from this date last year.READ MORE: WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition Goes Virtual Due To COVID-19 Pandemic
The nnational gas price average is $2.69, up respectively nine cents in the last week, 29 cents in the last month, and 22 cents from this time last year.READ MORE: Suspect Killed In Police-Involved Shooting Near Baltimore's Inner Harbor Identified As Benjamin Tyson
Gas prices locally and nationally have increased due to longer-than-expected refinery outages as a result of last week’s winter storm that impacted the Gulf Coast, AAA said.MORE NEWS: Body Washes Up In South Baltimore Friday
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.