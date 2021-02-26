COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Continue Downward Trend
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Local TV, Lockheed Martin, Maryland News, Middle River, Talkers

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — A fixture in eastern Baltimore County is closing its doors after decades in business.

Lockheed Martin plans to close its manufacturing plant in Middle River within the next two years.

The 465 plant employees will be relocated, or offered telework.

Currently, the plant produces vertical launch systems and other equipment for U.S. warships.

CBS Baltimore Staff