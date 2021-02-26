GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A federal criminal complaint was filed late Friday afternoon against a Prince George’s County man accused of firing a weapon at security guards at a U.S. Secret Service facility in Beltsville.

Jeremiah Peter Watson, 22, of Hyattsville, is facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, Watson pulled up in a vehicle to the gated entry of the Secret Service facility within the National Agricultural Research Center.

Watson allegedly got out of the car and approached the security guard in “an aggressive manner.” A security officer used pepper spray after he ignored commands to stop.

As detailed in the affidavit, Watson returned to his vehicle and began to drive from the area as backup arrived. He then made a U-turn and began to fire a handgun at the security guards, who fled into an area with bulletproof glass. He then made another U-turn and continued to fire at the victims.

The affidavit alleges that Watson was identified as the registered owner of the vehicle and one of the victims identified him as the person who had shot at them.

A federal search warrant was executed at Watson’s residence and on his vehicle.

Officers recovered a .9mm handgun loaded with three .9mm rounds in the magazine and a fourth in the chamber from the vehicle. Law enforcement also recovered three .9mm shell casings, allegedly similar to the shell casings recovered from the scene of the shooting.

If convicted, Watson faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.