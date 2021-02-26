EASTON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan visited a Talbot County elementary school Friday morning as students across the state are set to begin returning to classrooms in some capacity next week.
Hogan and State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon sat down with students at Easton Elementary School, which previously reopened to students.READ MORE: Masks Will Be Required In Schools, Including Classrooms, Gyms, Hallways, Gov. Larry Hogan Says
The children were seen wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Masks will be required in schools.
Hogan said it’s a hopeful time.
“I’m hopeful to see kids back in the classrooms and learning, and that’s what we want, we want to get our kids back in school, we want to get all of our businesses open, we want to get people back to work and try to get to a point where we can get back to normal,” he said.
The governor also responded to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s claim that the city is not getting enough vaccine doses, saying Baltimore has gotten more vaccines than its allocation would be based on population.
