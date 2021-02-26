BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If your weekend plans involve being outdoors in Maryland, you’ll want to pack an umbrella.
A system will move into Maryland Friday evening and Friday night. Once the rain begins, it's expected to stick around for 12 to 15 hours and dump between a quarter-inch and half-inch of precipitation.
For the Western Shore, the rain will move out Saturday morning, but the Lower Eastern Shore will see another round of rain Saturday afternoon. Once the rain leaves, things will be cloudy but milder than normal.
Another low pressure system will dive toward the Gulf of Mexico, pick up some moisture and head our way for Sunday. Expect some occasional rain and drizzle to round out the weekend.
On the plus side, all of the rain will help wash some of the remaining snow away.
High temperatures will stay in the 50s until Tuesday.
