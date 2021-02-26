BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore welcomed a female sitatunga calf to its growing herd on Thursday.
“We are very happy to welcome June, born to Cricket earlier this month. This little one did not appear to nurse as quickly as we hoped, but with some encouragement she did finally get the hang of it. So, we are very pleased that she is thriving under the care of her mother, who was born here in 2013,” stated Erin Grimm, mammal collection and conservation manager at the Zoo. “This is Cricket’s second offspring and as a proven mother she is showing great maternal instincts.”READ MORE: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Visits Students As Schools Prepare For Return Of Some In-Person Learning
The sitatunga is a species of antelope native to Central Africa. They live in swamps, marshes and flood plains. They are vulnerable to over-hunting and habitat loss, but are not classified as threatened or endangered.READ MORE: 45-Year-Old Man Critically Injured After Stabbing Outside Dundalk Restaurant
The zoo’s herd is made up of 10 sitatungas.
“For now Cricket and June will stay behind-the-scenes together,” said Grimm. “As the weather warms up we will make a determination about when they can make their public debut outside in the Sitatunga Yard with the rest of the herd.”MORE NEWS: 24-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From Laurel Area
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.