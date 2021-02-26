PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a bank in Baltimore County on Friday morning.
It happened just before noon at the Greenspring Shopping Center on Smith Avenue, according to police.READ MORE: Baltimore Mayor, Gov. Hogan Clash Over Available COVID Vaccine Doses For City Residents
No one was hurt.
The investigation into what led up to the crash is still ongoing.
