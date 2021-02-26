WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition Goes Virtual Due To COVID-19 PandemicWJZ continues to celebrate Black History Month with our annual Black History Oratory Competition.

First Maryland Girls Reach Eagle Scout RankBecoming an Eagle Scout takes hard work, and for the first time in Maryland, a group of young women received this honor, the first females ever to do so in the state.

Baltimore School For The Arts Student Mia Dyer Named 2021 Recipient Of Scholastic Art And Writing AwardA Baltimore School for the Arts student recently won a prestigious regional award. Mia Dyer is a junior at the school. She's been named a 2021 recipient of the Scholastic Art and Writing Award.

Owner Of Maryland Market That Sold Winning $731M Powerball Ticket Gets $100K Bonus CheckThe owner of the western Maryland market that sold a winning $731 million Powerball ticket last month has claimed the $100,000 bonus the store earned for selling the winning ticket.

National Aquarium Releases 9 Rescued Sea Turtles In Waters Off Florida's CoastThe National Aquarium's animal rescue team released a group of nine sea turtles -- 8 Kemp's ridley and one green sea turtle -- off the coast of Florida in their natural habitat.

Crews Rescue Horse Stuck In Mud For 7 Hours In Howard CountyRescue crews in Howard County worked to free a horse that got stuck in the mud for seven hours.