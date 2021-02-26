COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Continue Downward Trend
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a bank in Baltimore County on Friday morning.

It happened just before noon at the Greenspring Shopping Center on Smith Avenue, according to police.

No one was hurt.

The investigation into what led up to the crash is still ongoing.

CBS Baltimore Staff