Hi Everyone!
T.G.I.F.!
The last Friday of the month, and where did this month go? Oh I know, it is running down the hill in a stream of snow melt into the sanitary sewers. Right.
Well this short month at least moved by quickly in the weather world, and the month that I personally think is our easiest Winter month, sure was not. Now we look to March and wait to see what it will bring.
It will come in with gentle temperatures day, and night. And a fairly good amount of sun moving through next week and the first few days of the new month. The old saying goes, "comes in like a lion, and exits like a lamb," or the other way around. Arrives like a lamb as will be the case in 2021. Let's hope for the same gentle exit, and a break with wives tale tradition.
MB!