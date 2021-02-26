OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death of a woman in Owings Mills.
The county's police department said the woman's family members found her dead in her home in the 300 block of Lantana Drive late Friday morning.
Further details were not immediately available.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!