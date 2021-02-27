ON WJZBlack History Oratory Competition Airs At 7:30 P.M.
By CBS Baltimore Staff
EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly fire in Harford County.

The fire happened overnight at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Magnolia Woods Lane in Edgewood.

Officials said there was one confirmed fatality. The victim has not yet been identified.

There is no word on what started the fire.

