EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly fire in Harford County.
The fire happened overnight at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Magnolia Woods Lane in Edgewood.
Officials said there was one confirmed fatality. The victim has not yet been identified.
There is no word on what started the fire.
— Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) February 27, 2021