BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 10-year-old girl and two men were injured in a shooting in west Baltimore Saturday afternoon when an argument broke out between two groups of people, police said.

Police said an officer on patrol heard gunfire shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 2300 block of North Fulton Avenue.

Responding officers began searching the area for potential victims and witnesses.

Officers found a 10-year-old girl and two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Avalon Avenue.

The victims were all taken to area hospitals by ambulance, and are listed in stable condition, according to police.

“Right now, what we have is three victims, to include the 10-year-old female, who were all shot as a result of this argument that turned violent when two groups were shooting at each other,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. “Certainly we believe the 10-year-old female was not the intended target.”

Harrison said the suspects involved “speak to the culture of violence” in Baltimore.

“These individuals speak to the culture of violence that we have been talking about for so long, solving their conflicts with violence,” the commissioner said. ”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said, “we have to be better in our community.”

“We have to resolve our conflicts in different ways,” the mayor said. “We have to understand that the life of our young is precious. We cannot put them in danger over something stupid.”

Police said they’re looking through evidence and video to try to track down the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.