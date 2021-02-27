BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police say they have arrested three suspects in connection with a burglary ring targeting senior citizens in Baltimore County.
According to police, the suspects would knock on the victims’ door and identify themselves as utility workers.READ MORE: FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson's New COVID-19 Vaccine For Emergency Use
They would then ask to see the circuit breaker inside of the home and take cash, electronics and jewelry.
#ICYMI #Baltimore County Police Break Up Burglary Ring that targeted senior citizens in the community. Detectives found the suspects at a local hotel. Police have recovered stolen items; if you were a victim detectives are asking you call them at 410-887-6296 or 410-307-2020 pic.twitter.com/l4ZqJx7X8v
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 27, 2021READ MORE: 1 Person Dead In Fire At Edgewood Apartment Complex, Officials Say
Police believe there may be other victims still out there.MORE NEWS: 10-Year-Old Girl, 2 Men Injured In Shooting After Argument Breaks Out In West Baltimore, Police Say
If you were a victim, detectives are asking you to call them at 410-887-6296 or 410-307-2020.