By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police say they have arrested three suspects in connection with a burglary ring targeting senior citizens in Baltimore County.

According to police, the suspects would knock on the victims’ door and identify themselves as utility workers.

They would then ask to see the circuit breaker inside of the home and take cash, electronics and jewelry.

 

Police believe there may be other victims still out there.

If you were a victim, detectives are asking you to call them at 410-887-6296 or 410-307-2020.

