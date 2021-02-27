TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for help locating a missing 25-year-old man.
Police say Joshua N. Davis was last seen in the 8000 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.
He was last seen wearing a white fedora, green jacket, multi-colored pants and army boots.
Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts should call 911 or 410-307-2020.
