By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Local TV, Missing person, Talkers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for help locating a missing 25-year-old man.

Police say Joshua N. Davis was last seen in the 8000 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.

He was last seen wearing a white fedora, green jacket, multi-colored pants and army boots.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts should call 911 or 410-307-2020.

