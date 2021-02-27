ON WJZBlack History Oratory Competition Airs At 7:30 P.M.
BALTIMORE (AP) — John Carter Jr. tied a career-high 26 points and Navy defeated Loyola (MD) 73-67 on Saturday.

Greg Summers added 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Midshipmen (14-2, 11-1 Patriot League) as Navy forced a season-high 24 turnovers.

Santi Aldama had 27 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Greyhounds (4-9, 4-9). Jaylin Andrews had a career-high 11 rebounds and Cam Spencer and Isaiah Hart each scored 10.

Navy also beat Loyola 70-52 on Jan. 30.

