ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 836 new COVID-19 cases and 18-more deaths Saturday, according to data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Saturday, the state has now seen 381,272 cases and 7,674 deaths. Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations and positivity rate continue their downward trends.

Fifty-one fewer Marylanders were hospitalized as of Saturday. Of the 892 hospitalizations, 670 are acute care cases and 222 are intensive care cases.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate fell to 3.43%, down from 3.66% on Friday.

Just over 44,000 new COVID-19 tests were conducted, bringing the state’s total to 7,848,245. Of those, 2,993,098 people tested negative.

A total of 1,269,818 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Maryland, the health department reports. Of those, 820,398 are first doses and 449,420 are second doses. Those numbers are a 24-hour increase of 20,935 and 22,436, respectively.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,405 (198) 1* Anne Arundel 35,604 (522) 14* Baltimore City 40,303 (864) 21* Baltimore County 50,779 (1,248) 34* Calvert 3,647 (70) 1* Caroline 2,040 (19) 0* Carroll 7,531 (208) 5* Cecil 5,004 (118) 2* Charles 8,885 (155) 2* Dorchester 2,342 (44) 1* Frederick 16,910 (269) 9* Garrett 1,841 (60) 1* Harford 12,457 (233) 4* Howard 15,757 (214) 6* Kent 1,121 (40) 2* Montgomery 63,166 (1,365) 45* Prince George’s 73,149 (1,299) 29* Queen Anne’s 2,571 (37) 1* St. Mary’s 5,099 (114) 0* Somerset 2,384 (31) 0* Talbot 1,873 (34) 0* Washington 12,383 (250) 3* Wicomico 6,759 (141) 0* Worcester 3,262 (91) 1* Data not available 0 (50) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 18,969 (3) 0* 10-19 36,540 (6) 1* 20-29 69,262 (34) 1* 30-39 65,501 (74) 6* 40-49 57,814 (206) 5* 50-59 57,501 (577) 24* 60-69 38,945 (1,217) 18* 70-79 22,112 (1,958) 36* 80+ 14,628 (3,597) 91* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 199,491 (3,703) 89* Male 181,781 (3,971) 93* Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 109,265 (2,643) 65* Asian (NH) 8,603 (265) 7* White (NH) 131,755 (3,933) 95* Hispanic 61,379 (704) 15* Other (NH) 17,902 (75) 0* Data not available 52,368 (54) 0*

