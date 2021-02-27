COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland, College Park lifted its sequester-in-place order on Saturday.
The University implemented the order last week after a “concerning” rise in COVID-19 cases.
In a letter to the campus community, the University said the number of positive cases has slowed, and the daily positive rate from the last three days of major testing was 1%.
“As a result, the sequester-in-place order will be lifted effective today, Saturday, February 27 at noon. We will continue to actively monitor the situation and intervene appropriately as needed, including requiring additional testing in areas where we may observe increased viral transmission,” the letter said.
In-person learning will resume on March 1 for courses with a classroom component.
Indoor gatherings will be restricted to 10 persons and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25 persons, at no more than 1 person per 200 square feet in either case.
Physical distancing and proper mask-wearing are still required regardless of the location and size of a gathering, the University said.
