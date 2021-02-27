BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new member to its force!
Grady is a 1-year-old bluegrass bloodhound who just completed his training.
He’s now certified as a man-trailing dog, meaning he can pursue a person’s scent.
Grady's nose follows skin cells that have shed and can track what direction the person went.
His main purpose will be to find missing people.