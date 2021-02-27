LATESTNefertiti Griffin Wins WJZ Black History Oratory Competition 2021
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new member to its force!

Grady is a 1-year-old bluegrass bloodhound who just completed his training.

He’s now certified as a man-trailing dog, meaning he can pursue a person’s scent.

Grady’s nose follows skin cells that have shed and can track what direction the person went.

His main purpose will be to find missing people.

