NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a man Friday on charges he solicited sex from an undercover trooper who was posing as a child over the Internet in Cecil County.
Fred Packard, 73, of Havre de Grace, is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor. He was taken to the MSP North East Barrack for processing.
According to a preliminary investigation, a trooper with the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit in December was monitoring an online dating application while posing as a 14-year-old male.
Packard initiated an online conversation with the goal of soliciting a sexual encounter with the minor, police said.
The suspect suggested meeting with whom he thought was the minor in North East. According to police, Packard arrived at that location and was arrested at the scene.