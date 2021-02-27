BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced Friday the implementation of on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinics for essential employees in service critical departments.
MDOT MTA essential employees are included in Phase 1C of the state’s vaccination prioritization plan.
Senior management from MDOT MTA and the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) 1300 attended the on-site clinic to stand with frontline employees and receive the first of two Moderna vaccine doses.
As MDOT MTA receives its allocation of doses, eligible employees will be scheduled for their first and second shots.
MDOT MTA said it expects to schedule 500 employees per week for the next several weeks.
