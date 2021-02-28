LATESTNefertiti Griffin Wins WJZ Black History Oratory Competition 2021
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens partnered with the Blood Bank of Delmarva and other health organizations Sunday to host a blood drive at M&T Bank Stadium.

Before the pandemic, donors could stop by community blood drives at convenient locations like high schools and offices. But community groups have had to cancel them due to the coronavirus.

The Blood Bank of Delmarva said mobile blood bank donations are at just 43% of pre-pandemic levels.

Officials said plasma donations are also in need. The blood bank said they hoped to collect at least 100 units of blood by the end of Sunday.

CBS Baltimore Staff