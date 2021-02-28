ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. came off the bench to tally 16 points to lift Navy to a 66-58 win over Loyola (Md.) on Sunday.
With the win, Navy clinched the No. 1 seed into the upcoming Patriot League tournament.
Daniel Deaver had 15 points for Navy (15-2, 12-1), which earned its fifth straight victory. Greg Summers added nine points and nine rebounds.
Santi Aldama had 21 points for the Greyhounds (4-10, 4-10). Cam Spencer and Jaylin Andres each added 11 points.
Santi Aldama had 21 points for the Greyhounds (4-10, 4-10). Cam Spencer and Jaylin Andres each added 11 points.

Navy had built a 14-point lead after halftime but twice Loyola cut it down to two. Mavy made seven of eight free throws in the last 29 seconds.
The Midshipmen are undefeated in three games against the Greyhounds this season. Most recently, Navy defeated Loyola (Md.) 73-67 last Saturday.
