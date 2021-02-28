LATESTNefertiti Griffin Wins WJZ Black History Oratory Competition 2021
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 827 new COVID-19 cases and 13 more deaths Sunday, according to data from the State Department of Health.

As of Sunday, the state has now seen 382,099 cases and 7,687 deaths as hospitalizations continue to decline.

Twenty-four fewer Marylanders were hospitalized as of Sunday. Of the 868 hospitalizations, 628 are acute care cases and 240 are intensive care cases.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate rose just slightly to 3.46%, up from 3.43% on Saturday.

More than 38,000 new COVID-19 tests were conducted, bringing the state’s total to 7,887,028. Of those, 2,999,585 people tested negative.

A total of 1,306,944 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Maryland, the health department reports. Of those, 842,796 are first doses and 464,148 are second doses. Those numbers are a 24-hour increase of 22,398 and 14,728, respectively.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,406 (198) 1*
Anne Arundel 35,712 (524) 14*
Baltimore City 40,401 (865) 21*
Baltimore County 50,891 (1,249) 34*
Calvert 3,656 (70) 1*
Caroline 2,046 (19) 0*
Carroll 7,543 (209) 5*
Cecil 5,014 (118) 2*
Charles 8,899 (155) 2*
Dorchester 2,347 (44) 1*
Frederick 16,938 (271) 9*
Garrett 1,842 (60) 1*
Harford 12,483 (233) 4*
Howard 15,798 (214) 6*
Kent 1,122 (40) 2*
Montgomery 63,276 (1,367) 45*
Prince George’s 73,320 (1,300) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,574 (37) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,117 (114) 0*
Somerset 2,389 (31) 0*
Talbot 1,880 (34) 0*
Washington 12,408 (250) 3*
Wicomico 6,772 (141) 0*
Worcester 3,265 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (53) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 19,023 (3) 0*
10-19 36,651 (6) 1*
20-29 69,434 (34) 1*
30-39 65,624 (74) 6*
40-49 57,921 (206) 5*
50-59 57,628 (578) 24*
60-69 39,014 (1,220) 18*
70-79 22,152 (1,961) 36*
80+ 14,652 (3,603) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 199,909 (3,709) 89*
Male 182,190 (3,978) 93*
Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 109,532 (2,646) 65*
Asian (NH) 8,623 (266) 7*
White (NH) 132,094 (3,938) 95*
Hispanic 61,466 (705) 15*
Other (NH) 17,938 (76) 0*
Data not available 52,446 (56) 0*

