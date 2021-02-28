COVID-19 In MD13 Deaths Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations Continue To Decrease
By CBS Baltimore Staff
MIDDLE RIVER, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police need the public’s help to identify a child. They say he is approximately three-years-old.

He was taken into custody after his babysitter suffered a medical emergency in the 800 block of Maple Crest Drive. They said he is not communicating with officers.

Police have not been able to identify the child or his legal custodian.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information should call the Essex Precinct at 410-887-0220 or dial 911.

CBS Baltimore Staff