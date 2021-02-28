MIDDLE RIVER, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police need the public’s help to identify a child. They say he is approximately three-years-old.
He was taken into custody after his babysitter suffered a medical emergency in the 800 block of Maple Crest Drive. They said he is not communicating with officers.
Police have not been able to identify the child or his legal custodian.
Anyone who recognizes him or has information should call the Essex Precinct at 410-887-0220 or dial 911.
#BCoPD needs help identifying this child, an approx 3 yr old boy, taken into custody after his babysitter suffered a medical emergency in the 800 blk of Maple Crest Dr, 21220. If you recognize him/have info, call #EssexPrecinct at 410-887-0220 or simply dial 911. ^jzp pic.twitter.com/1U491Yrw5V
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 1, 2021MORE NEWS: Standing Ovation For Trey Mancini, Singles At First-Bat In Orioles Spring Training