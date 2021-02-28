LATESTNefertiti Griffin Wins WJZ Black History Oratory Competition 2021
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, crash, Hit-And-Run Collision, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Pedestrian Struck, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian earlier Sunday night on Route 40.

Police say they got a call at around 7:55 p.m. for a call of the pedestrian struck on Route 40 at the Harford County line.

The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Crash Team is out conducting an investigation and crash reconstruction.

