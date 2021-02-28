BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian earlier Sunday night on Route 40.
Police say they got a call at around 7:55 p.m. for a call of the pedestrian struck on Route 40 at the Harford County line.
The person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Crash Team is out conducting an investigation and crash reconstruction.