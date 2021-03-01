BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 12-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in northeast Baltimore Monday evening, city police said.
Around 7:25 p.m., officers were called to the corner of Elmora and St. Cloud avenues for a Shot Spotter Alert. When they got to the scene, police said they found the boy with a gunshot wound to his left arm.READ MORE: Propane Tank Explodes In Basement Of Frederick County Home, Injuring One, Officials Say
He was taken to a hospital for treatment.READ MORE: One Dead, Two Hospitalized In Pedestrian Crash At Mondawmin Mall
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.MORE NEWS: Some Maryland Students Head Back To Classroom As Hybrid In-Person Learning Begins
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.