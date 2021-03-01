COVID-19 In MD603 New Cases, 10 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, Baltimore News, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 12-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in northeast Baltimore Monday evening, city police said.

Around 7:25 p.m., officers were called to the corner of Elmora and St. Cloud avenues for a Shot Spotter Alert. When they got to the scene, police said they found the boy with a gunshot wound to his left arm.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

