RANDALLSTOWN, MD. (WJZ) — There will soon be more opportunity for you to charge your electric vehicle around Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and BGE announced Monday a partnership to install 28 new charging stations in public sites around the county.

“Expanding access to EV chargers in public locations across Baltimore County will be essential in supporting our long-term efforts to increase the number electric vehicles on our roads, reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, and help continue to combat climate change in our communities,” Olszewski said. “This project is a great example of a public-private partnership that will support sustainable solutions and enhance our future-focused infrastructure.”

BGE launched the EVsmart Program Public Charging Network in 2019 to expand access to EV charging stations around central Maryland.

Through this program, EV charging stations are currently being installed at the following locations:

Essex Park & Ride (active)

Randallstown Community Center (active)

Meadowood Regional Park (active)

Arbutus Library And Senior Center (active)

Sollers Multi-Purpose Center (active)

Carney Park & Ride (active)

Cockeysville Library (planned)

Honeygo Regional Park (planned)

Drumcastle Government Center (planned)

“BGE is excited to partner with Baltimore County on this important initiative to help Maryland meet its clean air and healthy Chesapeake Bay commitments,” said BGE Senior Vice President of Governmental and External Affairs Rodney Oddoye. “In the past year, BGE’s EVsmart program has created one of the fastest growing electric charging networks in Maryland, and we look forward to continued collaboration with Baltimore County and other local partners to maintain that impressive pace.”

The stations are installed at no cost to the County government, they said in a release Monday.

BGE has 113 charges around the central Maryland area, including 17 in Baltimore County. All 28 of the new stations are set to be completed by April 2021 and all 500 chargers for the program as a whole are expected to be done by the end of 2023.

You can find a charging station here.