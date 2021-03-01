COVID-19 In MD13 Deaths Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations Continue To Decrease
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 46-year-old man was shot several times overnight in south Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Seamon Avenue around 4:25 a.m. for a reported shooting.

There, they found a 46-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he’s in stable condition.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff