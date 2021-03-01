BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott declared Monday as “COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day.”
Several city leaders gathered Monday morning to commemorate a day of remembrance to honor the lives lost in Baltimore due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They acknowledged this has also been a trying time for survivors, and those of us impacted by coronavirus indirectly.
“Despite the challenges, we have also shown our collective strength and our ability to pull together and support those around us, our loved ones and our families,” Mayor Scott said.
Officials also introduced the Floral Heart Project. Mayor Scott said volunteers across the country will lay floral hearts on Monday to recognize the many losses.
