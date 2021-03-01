ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 603 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 deaths as hospitalizations jump up slightly Monday morning.
The state has now seen 382,703 cases and 7,697 deaths as we approach the anniversary of the first confirmed cases in Maryland.
Thirty-six more Marylanders are hospitalized with the virus, with 235 in ICU beds and 669 in acute care.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate rose slightly to 3.52% with 19,263 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
Maryland is still in Phase 1C, with 1,332,588 doses administered so far. In the last day, 15,781 first doses and 9,863 second doses have been administered.
Here's a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,408
|(198)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|35,772
|(525)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|40,474
|(865)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|50,972
|(1,249)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,661
|(70)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,049
|(19)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,548
|(209)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,023
|(118)
|2*
|Charles
|8,921
|(155)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,348
|(44)
|1*
|Frederick
|16,969
|(271)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,844
|(60)
|1*
|Harford
|12,515
|(233)
|4*
|Howard
|15,827
|(214)
|6*
|Kent
|1,125
|(40)
|2*
|Montgomery
|63,395
|(1,367)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|73,413
|(1,300)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,577
|(37)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,123
|(114)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,390
|(31)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,886
|(34)
|0*
|Washington
|12,417
|(250)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,779
|(141)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,266
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(62)
|0*
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|19,074
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|36,736
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|69,548
|(34)
|1*
|30-39
|65,718
|(74)
|6*
|40-49
|57,995
|(206)
|5*
|50-59
|57,707
|(581)
|24*
|60-69
|39,070
|(1,223)
|18*
|70-79
|22,185
|(1,963)
|36*
|80+
|14,669
|(3,605)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|200,226
|(3,715)
|89*
|Male
|182,476
|(3,982)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|109,768
|(2,646)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|8,642
|(266)
|7*
|White (NH)
|132,315
|(3,939)
|95*
|Hispanic
|61,587
|(705)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|17,950
|(76)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,440
|(65)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.