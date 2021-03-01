COVID-19 In MD13 Deaths Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations Continue To Decrease
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus vaccine, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 603 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10 deaths as hospitalizations jump up slightly Monday morning.

The state has now seen 382,703 cases and 7,697 deaths as we approach the anniversary of the first confirmed cases in Maryland.

READ MORE: Baltimore SWAT Officer Donald Hildebrandt Charged With Child Porn Possession, Production and Obstruction Of Justice

Thirty-six more Marylanders are hospitalized with the virus, with 235 in ICU beds and 669 in acute care.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate rose slightly to 3.52% with 19,263 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Maryland is still in Phase 1C, with 1,332,588 doses administered so far. In the last day, 15,781 first doses and 9,863 second doses have been administered.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

READ MORE: Maryland To Get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Doses This Week

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,408 (198) 1*
Anne Arundel 35,772 (525) 14*
Baltimore City 40,474 (865) 21*
Baltimore County 50,972 (1,249) 34*
Calvert 3,661 (70) 1*
Caroline 2,049 (19) 0*
Carroll 7,548 (209) 5*
Cecil 5,023 (118) 2*
Charles 8,921 (155) 2*
Dorchester 2,348 (44) 1*
Frederick 16,969 (271) 9*
Garrett 1,844 (60) 1*
Harford 12,515 (233) 4*
Howard 15,827 (214) 6*
Kent 1,125 (40) 2*
Montgomery 63,395 (1,367) 45*
Prince George’s 73,413 (1,300) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,577 (37) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,123 (114) 0*
Somerset 2,390 (31) 0*
Talbot 1,886 (34) 0*
Washington 12,417 (250) 3*
Wicomico 6,779 (141) 0*
Worcester 3,266 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (62) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 19,074 (3) 0*
10-19 36,736 (6) 1*
20-29 69,548 (34) 1*
30-39 65,718 (74) 6*
40-49 57,995 (206) 5*
50-59 57,707 (581) 24*
60-69 39,070 (1,223) 18*
70-79 22,185 (1,963) 36*
80+ 14,669 (3,605) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 200,226 (3,715) 89*
Male 182,476 (3,982) 93*
Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By Race and Ethnicity

MORE NEWS: Free COVID Testing To Be Offered To Latrobe Homes Residents After Elevated Levels Detected In Wastewater
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 109,768 (2,646) 65*
Asian (NH) 8,642 (266) 7*
White (NH) 132,315 (3,939) 95*
Hispanic 61,587 (705) 15*
Other (NH) 17,950 (76) 0*
Data not available 52,440 (65) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff