BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Enoch Pratt free Library is set to reopen 21 of its library locations at 25% capacity on Monday, March 8.
The library system will close from March 1 to March 6 for staff training.
“We are excited to welcome customers back into our buildings,” says Pratt Library President & CEO Heidi Daniel. “We know the people of Baltimore depend on the wide variety of services the Pratt provides. We will continue working with the Baltimore City Health Department monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and follow their guidance.”
People will be allowed into the buildings starting March 8 on a first come, first served basis with limited browsing and computer access. The hours are:
- Monday: 10am – 5pm
- Tuesday: 12pm – 7pm
- Wednesday: 10am – 5pm
- Thursday: 12pm – 7pm
- Friday: 10am – 5pm
- Saturday: 10am – 5pm
Anyone coming into Pratt buildings must wear a mask or face covering and undergo a health screening and temperature check. The library system said they must also sign in with their name and contact information for contact tracing purposes.
You can only use the computers for two hours at a time and seating areas will be closed off.
Sidewalk service is still available by request, the library system added.
All Pratt locations will open except the Hampden branch, which is still under renovation and expected to open in late spring.