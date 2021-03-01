WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — Peak bloom! 2021! We are ready.
The National Mall National Park Service is projecting cherry blossom peak bloom will fall between April 2 to April 5.
Big news! We're projecting cherry blossom peak bloom to fall between April 2 – April 5. Peak bloom is the day when 70% of the Yoshino #cherryblossoms are open, creating gorgeous clouds of white & pink flowers floating around the Tidal Basin: https://t.co/Yd0Z1y1FHD #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/Twikj5mOs4
— National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 1, 2021
It comes slightly later than last year's peak bloom, which hit on March 20.
The Cherry Blossom Festival is set for March 20 to April 11.