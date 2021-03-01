COVID-19 In MD603 New Cases, 10 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Cherry Blossoms, DC, DC news, Local TV, National Mall NPS, Talkers

WASHINGTON, DC (WJZ) — Peak bloom! 2021! We are ready.

The National Mall National Park Service is projecting cherry blossom peak bloom will fall between April 2 to April 5.

It comes slightly later than last year’s peak bloom, which hit on March 20.

The Cherry Blossom Festival is set for March 20 to April 11.

CBS Baltimore Staff