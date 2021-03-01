ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon during which he will give an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the State House in Annapolis. It will come a day after Hogan announced the state would get 49,600 doses of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine being manufactured in Baltimore.
The state's acting health commissioner said Maryland will likely get fewer doses than that, though, in the coming weeks due to an "uneven" initial distribution.
Hogan also announced Monday that 40% of Marylanders aged 65 or older have gotten vaccinated against the virus.
Hogan also announced Monday that 40% of Marylanders aged 65 or older have gotten vaccinated against the virus.
