ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland will receive over 49,000 doses of the third COVID-19 vaccine this week, made by Johnson & Johnson.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday the state has been initially allocated 49,600 doses of the J&J vaccine. He said 100% of them will be deployed to providers this week.
“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe, effective, and made right here in Maryland,” said Governor Hogan. “Our plan is to get this vaccine into the community right away and right into arms so that we can continue increasing our vaccination rate.”
The State of Maryland will begin to deploy the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. This vaccine is safe, effective, and made right here in Maryland.
Details: https://t.co/PODiMk3x0q
State health officials will direct the J&J vaccine allocation widely to mass vaccination sites, hospitals, local health departments, and community health centers, the governor’s office said.
State health officials will direct the J&J vaccine allocation widely to mass vaccination sites, hospitals, local health departments, and community health centers, the governor's office said.

It will also be sent out to pharmacies that the federal government has selected to participate in its retail pharmacy partnership.
